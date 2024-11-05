Ingram ended with 27 points (11-24 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 118-100 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Ingram delivered an impressive performance Monday, but as has been the case of late, his standout efforts weren't enough to lift a depleted Pelicans team that's missing the majority of their would-be starting lineup due to injuries. Ingram has scored over 25 points in his last three games, and while the Pelicans continue to rack up losses, Ingram has benefitted from increased usage.