Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Strong showing in preseason debut

Ingram produced 19 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes during the Pelicans' 133-109 preseason win over the Hawks on Monday.

Ingram enjoyed a successful Pelicans debut, checking in second only to Jrue Holiday in scoring on the night and also turning a solid showing on the boards. The 2016 second overall pick of the Lakers should enjoy a robust role in the new-look New Orleans attack this season and is likely to need minimal acclimation to the team's fast-paced style after playing in a similar system in Los Angeles.