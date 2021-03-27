Ingram had 13 points (5-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and a block across 37 minutes in Friday's loss against the Nuggets.

Ingram was coming off a 36-point performance the last time out and had scored 30 points in three of his previous four outings, but he was unable to repeat such numbers here and struggled badly from the field from start to finish. This might have been nothing more than a bump on the road for the star forward, however, who is still averaging 23.3 points per tilt in 11 appearances this month.