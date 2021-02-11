Ingram notched 21 points (6-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Bulls.

Ingram had a woeful night from the field, but the fact that he still found a way to surpass the 20-point mark says a lot about his shooting volume and his quality as a scorer. Ingram has scored 20 or more points in six straight games and continues to show why he's one of the most important offensive weapons in the Pelicans roster.