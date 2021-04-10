Ingram delivered 17 points (5-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Friday's win over the Sixers.

Ingram returned from a five-game absence Friday and while he ended as the Pelicans' second-best scorer behind Zion Williamson, he struggled massively from the floor and needed 21 shots to record 17 points. While Ingram remains an elite scorer when he's at his best, it's worth noting he hasn't reached the 20-point mark in three of his last four games while losing the role of New Orleans' go-to player on offense in recent weeks due to the scoring exploits of Williamson.