Ingram posted nine points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and seven assists over 31 minutes during Thursday's 133-89 loss to the Lakers.

Ingram enjoyed a strong start in the first quarter and stepped up whenever the Pelicans needed offense. However, he faded away as the game progressed and looked overmatched against a dominant Lakers defense. From an efficiency and scoring point of view, this one will go down as one of Ingram's worst games in the entire season, though perhaps more worryingly, it was a subpar outing in a game where the team needed him to step up. Ingram will aim to bounce back against the Timberwolves on Monday.