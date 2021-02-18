Ingram had just 14 points (4-12 FG, 6-6 FT) to go with six assists and five rebounds in Wednesday's loss to Portland.

The Pelicans let a double-digit halftime lead slip away, as the Blazers put up 67 second-half points en route to a 126-124 victory. Ingram was held to his second-lowest scoring output of the season, and Wednesday marked only the fourth time he's failed to hit at least one three-pointer.