Ingram had 15 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3PT, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists in Saturday's loss to the Rockets.
Ingram struggled from the field, and his 15 points marked his second-lowest scoring total of the season. He still chipped in a decent supporting line, however, adding one steal and two blocks on the defensive end.
