Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Struggles with shot in loss

Ingram contributed 15 points (5-23 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Lakers.

It was a rough showing from Ingram against his former team in this one. He couldn't seem to get the lid off the basket all night, and his supporting stats weren't there either. While Ingram still holds a top 25 fantasy ranking on the season, he's fallen outside of the top 40 in nine-category leagues over the last two weeks. This has been mostly due to a slight uptick in turnovers and the lack of blocks. Although the 22-year old isn't known as an outstanding shot-blocker, he's averaged a solid 0.7 of them this season prior to this game. Unfortunately, Ingram has gone on a nine-game streak without a single block now. Outside of this rough outing, Ingram has been his dominant self, still in the midst of an exciting breakout campaign.