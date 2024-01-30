Ingram recorded 28 points (12-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 118-112 loss to the Celtics.

Ingram delivered a well-rounded effort Monday, but his contributions were not enough to lift the Pelicans to victory on the road against the best home team in the league. Even though Ingram shares the scoring load with Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum, it's worth noting he's cleared the 25-point hurdle in three of his last six appearances.