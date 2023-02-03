Ingram closed Thursday's 111-106 loss to Dallas with 26 points (10-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one block across 36 minutes.

Ingram was excellent as a scoring threat while ending just one rebound shy of a triple-double and three dimes away from posting double-digit assists for the second time in the current campaign. Ingram has played just four times since returning to action following a lengthy spell on the sidelines and has looked good, averaging 19.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 0.8 steals per game in that stretch.