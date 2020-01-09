Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Suffers right pinky sprain
Ingram sprained his right pinky during Wednesday's 123-108 dismantling of the Bulls, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
The injury isn't overly serious as X Rays taken on the sprained pinky ruled out any structural damage. Moreover, Ingram was able to play through the issue as he posted 29 points (7-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 11-12 FT), a career-high 11 assists, eight rebounds and two blocks in 38 minutes of run. Although unlikely, there's a chance that Ingram's finger will tighten up over the coming days, making an absence for Friday's tilt with the Knicks not out of the question.
