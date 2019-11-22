Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Takes over late in win

Ingram finished with 28 points (9-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 124-121 victory over the Suns.

Ingram looked great in just his second game since returning from injury, scoring a game-high 28 points including three triples. His breakout season continues and the Pelicans have now won five of their past seven games. He is currently putting up top-20 numbers, production that is likely somewhat unsustainable. It might be a nice time to try and sell high before the Pelicans start getting healthy bodies back on the floor.