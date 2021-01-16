Ingram totaled 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, five assists, two seals and one blocked shot across 35 minutes Friday in a loss to the Lakers.

Ingram's "revenge game" against the team that drafted and ultimately traded him was a relatively quiet one as he was held nearly four points below his season average. The All-Star forward was efficient from the field, however, making nine of his 15 attempts. Ingram has nearly matched his numbers from his breakout 2019-20 campaign thus far, posting per-game averages of 23.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists.