Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Team-high 34
Ingram scored 34 points (12-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), along with seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 37 minutes during the Pelicans' 118-109 loss to Lakers on Tuesday night. He also had seven turnovers.
Coming off of a 5-for-18 shooting night on Sunday, Ingram returned to his All-Star scoring ways. The turnover total matched Ingram's season-high, which put a dent in his DFS scoring. Nonetheless, Ingram has been a top-3 asset at the small forward position in season-long leagues.
