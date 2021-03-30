Ingram totaled 25 points (7-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-11 FT), nine assists, one rebound and one steal over 37 minutes in Monday's win over the Celtics.

Post All-Star break, Ingram has been a bit up and down. In 10 games, he's failed to top 20 points four times while also failing to connect on 45 percent of his shots in four contests. On the positive side, Ingram has three 30-point performances and four games with five or more assists.