Ingram finished Wednesday's 138-131 overtime victory over the Grizzlies with 24 points (7-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-12 FT), six rebounds, 13 assists, one block and two steals across 46 minutes.

Ingram has scored at least 20 points in each game since returning from a two-game absence in mid-March, but there's no question he stood out in this one due to his passing ability. His 13 assists tied his season-best output in that category. During that aforementioned 12-game stretch, Ingram is averaging 28.4 points, 8.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.