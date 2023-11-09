Ingram provided 24 points (11-25 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

Ingram did all he could to help lift New Orleans in a road loss, leading all Pelicans players in scoring while handing out a team-high-tying assist total. Ingram has tallied at least 20 points in three of his five appearances this season, including in two straight contests. He has also handed out five or more assists in three games this year.