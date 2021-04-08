Ingram (toe) is questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Ingram has been sidelined for the last five games while dealing with right toe soreness, but he'll have a chance to return for Friday's game. James Johnson would likely be sent back to the bench if Ingram is able to return.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Out again Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Listed questionable Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Questionable again Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Questionable vs. Rockets•