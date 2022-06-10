The Pelicans announced Friday that Ingram underwent surgery Tuesday to address a flexion contracture in his right fifth finger.

Ingram dealt with both ankle and hamstring injuries prior to the 2022 NBA Playoffs, but this is the first time the finger issue was mentioned by the team. The surgery was performed by Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles and was deemed to be successful, so Ingram is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks as he recovers from the operation. He should be fully healthy by the time the 2022-23 season begins.