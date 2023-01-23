Ingram (toe) is doubtful for Tuesday's matchup against the Nuggets, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Ingram, who hasn't played since Nov. 25 due to a bruised left big toe, has recently began participating in full-contact practices again and is planning on returning to action during the Pelicans' upcoming three-game home set. He'll likely remain sidelined for Tuesday's matchup, and if that's the case, Ingram's next chance to suit up would come Wednesday against Minnesota. However, it appears like a more likely scenario would be Ingram returning for the final contest of the homestand (Saturday against Washington), so he can get a few more days of practice in before being thrust into game action.