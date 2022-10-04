Ingram (toe) is technically a game-time decision for Tuesday's preseason game against the Bulls but is not expected to play, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Ingram was able to practice Sunday, but the Pelicans will exercise caution with the forward during exhibition play. Assuming he sits out Tuesday, his next chance to play arrives Friday against the Pistons.
