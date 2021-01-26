Ingram won't take the court Monday night against the Spurs after the game was postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
It's not yet clear which squad is dealing with COVID-19 issues, but neither team had the required eight players available to play Monday's game. The Pelicans' next scheduled matchup comes Wednesday against the Wizards.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores team-high 30 points•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 17 points in loss•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Puts up 22 points in win•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Tallies 20 points against ex-squad•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 22 points•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Pelicans-Mavericks postponed•