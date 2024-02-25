Ingram (illness), who is listed as questionable, is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt against Chicago, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

The Pelicans will decide on the statuses of both Ingram and Zion Williamson (foot) after observing the two in warmups. Ingram has missed the Pelicans' last two games with the illness, but he took part in the team's morning shootaround and could be thrust into more of a facilitating role if he gets the green light to play ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff. The Pelicans are without their top two point guards in CJ McCollum (ankle) and Jose Alvarado (suspension).