Ingram finished with 26 points (9-18 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes during Saturday's 141-117 loss to Milwaukee.

Ingram delivered on his brand of scoring at volume while getting to the free-throw line and chipping in the occasional threes. Entering Saturday, Ingram had averaged just 15.2 points and 43.7 percent shooting on an uncharacteristically low 12.3 shots across his last 11 contests, but his workload is stabilizing and he appears to be in rhythm once again.