Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Well-rounded line once again
Ingram generated 24 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 120-98 win over the Pacers.
Ingram was efficient as a scorer and distributor while filling the stat sheet across every column except swats. His defense still leaves a lot to be desired on some nights, but Ingram has stepped up on both ends of late and will look to keep the team's winning streak alive in Sunday's matchup versus the Rockets.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Pours in seven triples Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Dominant effort Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Double-double but poor shooting•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 32, lives at charity stripe•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 25 in loss•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Drops 31 against Detroit•
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.