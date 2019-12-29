Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Well-rounded line once again

Ingram generated 24 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 120-98 win over the Pacers.

Ingram was efficient as a scorer and distributor while filling the stat sheet across every column except swats. His defense still leaves a lot to be desired on some nights, but Ingram has stepped up on both ends of late and will look to keep the team's winning streak alive in Sunday's matchup versus the Rockets.