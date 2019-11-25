Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Well-rounded line Sunday
Ingram finished with 24 points (9-22 FG,3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and a block in 35 minutes Sunday against the Clippers.
Ingram continued his string of solid outings, managing to finish with 20-plus points for the seventh-consecutive game. He's shooting the lights out, as his season-long 45.9 percentage from three is nearly six percentage points above his previous career-high while his attempts from long-range have skyrocketed by nearly four per game over his last two seasons. Though Ingram'll likely slow down a bit as the season draws on, he's well on pace for a career-best season. Through 13 games, he's averaging 26.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.6 threes in 32.9 minutes.
