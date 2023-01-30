Ingram (toe) isn't listed on the Pelicans' injury report for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Jim Eichenhofer of the team's official site reports.

Ingram took a seat for the second half of the Pelicans' recent back-to-back set to manage his left toe injury, but as expected, he'll return to action Tuesday in Denver. Before sitting out Sunday, he appeared in back-to-back games following a two-month absence due to the toe issue and averaged 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 27.5 minutes during those contests, though he shot just 30.0 percent from the field and went 1-for-11 from deep. Ingram is clearly shaking off some rust, but he should still see 25-30 minutes against the Nuggets.