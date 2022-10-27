Ingram (concussion) won't make the Pelicans' three-game road trip, Rod Walker of the New Orleans Advocate reports.

Ingram will miss the team's west coast road trip while dealing with a concussion, which includes games against the Suns, Clippers and Lakers. Ingram could return to the lineup next Friday at home versus the Warriors. Trey Murphy, Naji Marshall and Dyson Daniels should continue to see extended playing time in the star forward's absence.