Ingram (knee) is available and will play Saturday against the Hawks.

Having Ingram back represents a huge boost for the Pelicans, as he had missed the last three games due to right knee tendinitis. His return will push Jordan Hawkins back to a bench role. Ingram has averaged 22.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in his two outings in 2023-24.