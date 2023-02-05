Ingram is listed as out for Sunday's matchup against the Kings with left big toe soreness, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Ingram was left off the initial injury report, but he'll ultimately be sidelined for the second half of the Pelicans' back-to-back set, likely for maintenance-related reasons following his recent return from a two-month absence due to the same injury. The star forward was rusty in his first three games following the lengthy layoff, but he turned in a dominant display in Saturday's 131-126 win over the Lakers with 35 points (15-28 FG) in 32 minutes. In Ingram's absence, Naji Marshall, Kira Lewis, Devonte' Graham and Jose Alvarado are all candidates to take on increased roles to varying extents.