Pelicans head coach Willie Green said Ingram (toe) won't play in Friday's exhibition contest against the Pistons.

Ingram will miss a second straight exhibition contest due to a toe issue. The extent of the injury remains unclear, but his next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Spurs. Following Friday's matchup, the Pelicans have three remaining preseason games before they open the regular season against the Nets on Oct. 19.