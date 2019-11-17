Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Won't play Saturday
Ingram (knee) is out Saturday against the Heat.
Ingram will miss a third straight game as he continues to deal with right knee soreness. His next chance to play arrives Sunday against the Warriors.
