Ingram (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Ingram is dealing with right plantaris tendonitis in his right calf, and this will be the forward's fourth straight absence. Brandon Boston should continue to enjoy extra minutes with Ingram sidelined. The forward's next chance to play will come against the Hawks on Monday in the second leg of a back-to-back set.
