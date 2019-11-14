Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Won't play Thursday
Ingram (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Ingram will miss a second straight game as he continues to nurse right knee soreness. With Josh Hart (knee) and Jahlil Okafor (ankle) also unavailable, the Pelicans will be working with a depleted frontcourt Thursday. Ingram's next chance to play will come Saturday in Miami.
