Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Won't play Thursday

Ingram (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Ingram will miss a second straight game as he continues to nurse right knee soreness. With Josh Hart (knee) and Jahlil Okafor (ankle) also unavailable, the Pelicans will be working with a depleted frontcourt Thursday. Ingram's next chance to play will come Saturday in Miami.