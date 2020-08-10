Ingram will not play in Tuesday's game against the Kings due to a sore right knee.
It's fairly safe to assume that Ingram would be playing if the Pels had a chance to make the playoffs, but with that goal out of reach, the All-Star wing will be held out of action, as will Zion Williamson (knee) and Jrue Holiday (elbow). Keep an eye on Ingram's status for Thursday's seeding game finale against Orlando, as well.
