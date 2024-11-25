Ingram (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Tony East of SI.com reports.
Ingram missed his first game of the 2024-25 regular season against the Cavaliers this past Wednesday due to bilateral ankle sprains, but he will miss Monday's game due to a right calf issue. Javonte Green and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl should see additional minutes due to Ingram's injury, and CJ McCollum (adductor) will see more usage on offense.
