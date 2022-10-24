Ingram has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jazz due to a head injury, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

Ingram was hit in the nose late in the first quarter of Sunday's matchup and headed to the locker room shortly after. He's being evaluated for concussion-like symptoms, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available Tuesday against Dallas. Prior to Sunday's departure, he totaled 10 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), a rebound and a steal in 11 minutes.