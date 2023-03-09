Ingram (right foot) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Mavs.
Ingram appeared to tweak something in his right foot during the first half of Wednesday's game, and while he attempted to play through it, he did not come out for the second half and was ruled out shortly thereafter. Naji Marshall started the second half in his place, and he'll get a boost if BI needs to miss time.
