Ingram (Achilles) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Zion Williamson (rest), CJ McCollum (ankle) and Trey Murphy (knee) have also been ruled out for the second leg of this back-to-back set. The Pelicans will be very shorthanded, and guys like Dyson Daniels and Jordan Hawkins are likely going to see considerable bumps in usage and minutes.