Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: X-rays return negative

Ingram was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain after X-rays came back negative Thursday, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

The 22-year-old picked up the injury during Thursday's win over the Bulls and was limited to 15 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals in 21 minutes. Ingram will undergo treatment Friday and his availability for Saturday's game at Indiana remains up in the air, but the team apparently doesn't view the injury as a significant issue.