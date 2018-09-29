Pelicans' Brandon McCoy: Joins Pels for camp

McCoy has signed a training camp contract with the Pelicans, Andrew Lopez of NOLA.com reports.

McCoy went unselected in the 2018 Draft after one season at UNLV, where he was voted to the Mountain West All-Conference Second Team and awarded the Mountain West Freshman of the Year. He played 14 minutes of summer league action for Milwaukee, racking up two rebounds.

