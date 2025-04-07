Brown finished with 16 points (7-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 111-107 loss to the Bucks.

Antonio Reeves was one of the top scorers for the Pelicans in this game, but Brown is another player who's taking advantage of the expanded role he'll have in the final days of the regular season. The veteran has scored in double digits in five of his last seven starts, a span in which he's averaging 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per contest.