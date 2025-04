Brown is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bucks due to right knee soreness.

Thursday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so the Pelicans are likely contemplating a maintenance day for one of the two games. Over Brown's last six appearances, he's averaged 10.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.0 blocks in 27.4 minutes.