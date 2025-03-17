Brown isn't starting Monday's game against the Pistons.
Brown has started his team's last three games but will shift to a bench role Monday considering New Orleans has managed to shake the injury bug. He's been unable to score in double figures in his last 13 appearances as a reserve.
