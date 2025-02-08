Brown (recently traded) has been Eric Nehm of The Athletic for Saturday's game against the Kings.
Brown and Kelly Olynyk were traded by the Raptors to the Pelicans on Wednesday in exchange for Brandon Ingram (ankle). Neither Brown or Olynyk are currently with the Pelicans, and their next opportunity to make their debut with New Orleans is Monday against Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Pelicans' Bruce Brown: Traded to New Orleans•
-
Raptors' Bruce Brown: Will play vs. New York•
-
Raptors' Bruce Brown: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Bruce Brown: Productive off bench against Pels•
-
Raptors' Bruce Brown: Season-high 18 points off bench•
-
Raptors' Bruce Brown: Season-high 17 points off bench•