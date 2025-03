Brown is in the Pelicans' starting lineup against the Clippers on Tuesday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Brown will make his second start of the season Tuesday while Jordan Hawkins retreats to the bench. Brown has averaged 5.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals over 22.4 minutes per game since being acquired by the Pelicans in early February.