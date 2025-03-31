Brown chipped in three points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 98-94 victory over Charlotte.

The 28-year-old wing pulled down double-digit boards for the first time all season as he helped cover for the absence of Zion Williamson (back). Brown has started seven of the last 10 games for the injury-ravaged Pelicans, although he sat out one of those contests himself for rest purposes, and over those nine appearances he's averaged 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.1 combined blocks and steals in 27.0 minutes a contest.