The Raptors traded Brown to the Pelicans on Wednesday as part of a deal centered around Brandon Ingram, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Brown missed the first two months of the season with a knee injury but has played in 12 consecutive games. The 28-year-old guard is averaging 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 19.7 minutes per game this season. With the Pelicans dealing with plenty of injuries, Brown could have a path to a ton of minutes early on.