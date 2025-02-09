Brown (recently traded) is out for Monday's game against the Thunder.
Brown was acquired by the Pelicans in a trade for Brandon Ingram (ankle) Wednesday and is yet to debut for his new squad. His next opportunity to suit up is Wednesday against the Kings.
